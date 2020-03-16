Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

USPH stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

