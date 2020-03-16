Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Cut to Hold at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

AMPY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

