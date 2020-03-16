American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.
Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.18 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
