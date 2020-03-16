American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.18 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.