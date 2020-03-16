American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,390,701 shares of company stock valued at $39,091,642. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

