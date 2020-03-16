American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $86.47 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

