Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stake Decreased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group accounts for 4.4% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 4.49% of Ambac Financial Group worth $44,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.75 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.