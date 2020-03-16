ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

APELY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $48.25.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.