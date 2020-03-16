Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LNT stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

