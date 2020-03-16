Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 431,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

