Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ABTX opened at $26.52 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $497.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,601,330 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

