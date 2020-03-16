Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

