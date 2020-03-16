Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.