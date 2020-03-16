Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 633,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Agilysys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $20.46 on Monday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

