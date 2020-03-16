Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

ACM stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

