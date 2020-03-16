Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.75.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,801. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

