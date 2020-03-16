ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

