AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.03 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

