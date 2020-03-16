933,350 Shares in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 933,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000. Silvergate Capital makes up about 1.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE:SI opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

