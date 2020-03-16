74,590 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. Prosperity Bancshares makes up 0.7% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.