6,711 Shares in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

