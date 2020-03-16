62,820 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $13.22 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

