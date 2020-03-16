5,800 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.90 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

