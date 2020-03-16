36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Sothebys (NASDAQ:BID) Head-To-Head Analysis

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Sothebys (NYSE:BID) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Sothebys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $94.17 million 1.81 $5.90 million N/A N/A Sothebys $1.04 billion 2.56 $108.63 million $2.48 22.98

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 36Kr and Sothebys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sothebys 0 2 0 0 2.00

36Kr currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.82%. Sothebys has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Sothebys.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Sothebys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr N/A N/A N/A Sothebys 10.47% 28.39% 5.03%

Summary

Sothebys beats 36Kr on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks. In addition, the company provides art advisory service. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

