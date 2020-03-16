35,136 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

US Foods stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

