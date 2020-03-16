3,493 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Raymond James by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

RJF stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

