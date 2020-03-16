28,389 Shares in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 37.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $28.70 on Monday. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

