$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 295.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. CSX has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

