10,228 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NYSE IT opened at $106.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

