Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

