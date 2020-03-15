Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zumiez by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Zumiez by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,520 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

