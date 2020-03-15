ZPER Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $897,224.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004383 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00033973 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00384083 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001064 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002686 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.