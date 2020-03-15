Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Zogenix has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.