Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,792,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 346,108 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of ZION opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.