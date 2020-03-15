Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.52. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

