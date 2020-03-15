Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTX. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,083.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 933,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Manitex International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.34 on Friday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

