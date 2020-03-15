Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

