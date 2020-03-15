Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. AXA grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 134,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 544,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

