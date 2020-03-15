Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $271.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 63,898 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

