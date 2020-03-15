Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Goldman Sachs Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.47. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.