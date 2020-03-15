Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIST. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $422.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

