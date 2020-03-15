Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VTGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

