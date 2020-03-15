Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.00 Price Target for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.12. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.