YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YASKY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.71. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

