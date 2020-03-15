Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

