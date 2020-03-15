Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,018,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.