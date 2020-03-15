Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Xylem by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

