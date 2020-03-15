Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 309,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

XIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.