Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Update

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $275,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.