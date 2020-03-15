X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.