Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of WH opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

